American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $26.11

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.65, but opened at $26.11. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $26.65, with a volume of 329,492 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,996,000. 79.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

