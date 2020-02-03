American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufact.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). American Axle & Manufact. reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Axle & Manufact..

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

AXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.55. 713,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,605. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.23. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 1,945.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,745,000 after purchasing an additional 577,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,333,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,371,000 after purchasing an additional 437,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,865,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,209,000 after purchasing an additional 389,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 346,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 666,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 282,467 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

