American Axle & Manufact. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 7,679 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,798% compared to the average daily volume of 265 put options.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $9.58 on Friday. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a positive return on equity of 14.79% and a negative net margin of 5.77%. American Axle & Manufact.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,913,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 84,764 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 584.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 66,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,558,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

