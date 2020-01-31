American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS AMBZ traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400. American Business Bank has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $281.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

