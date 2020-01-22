American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

American Campus Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. American Campus Communities has a payout ratio of 218.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect American Campus Communities to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

ACC traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.41. 231,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.30 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 11.55%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $489,987.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

