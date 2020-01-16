American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives $52.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 9,788 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $489,987.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,818.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 98.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 1,868.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,320 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in American Campus Communities by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 729,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,059,000 after purchasing an additional 546,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Campus Communities by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,426,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,790,000 after purchasing an additional 508,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 556,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,686,000 after purchasing an additional 341,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.38. 408,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,664. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.33. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $50.94.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $211.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.30 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Recommended Story: Range Trading