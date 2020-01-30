American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 612,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACC opened at $45.76 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 60.21 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 81.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 242,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 34.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 23.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

