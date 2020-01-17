American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Up 0.2%

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46, 301 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0599 per share. This is a boost from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 57,661 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 296.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

