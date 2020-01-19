American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Getting Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) have been trending positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Eagle Outfitters earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected American Eagle Outfitters’ ranking:

Shares of AEO opened at $14.70 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.64.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index