American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $16.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.13.

AEO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.46. 3,569,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,937,896. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after buying an additional 665,256 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after buying an additional 567,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 123,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

