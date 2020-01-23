American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th.

American Electric Power has raised its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. American Electric Power has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Electric Power to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.6%.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $100.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.67.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

