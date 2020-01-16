American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Price Target Cut to $92.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.42.

NYSE:AEP opened at $96.60 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.81% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

