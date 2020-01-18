American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for American Express in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat anticipates that the payment services company will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Express’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

AXP opened at $131.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a twelve month low of $96.37 and a twelve month high of $131.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

