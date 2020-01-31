American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $2,301,948.24 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AXP opened at $133.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. American Express has a 1 year low of $101.70 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 112.4% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

