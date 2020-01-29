American Express (NYSE:AXP) Insider Sells $3,750,758.84 in Stock

American Express (NYSE:AXP) insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $132.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.99 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09. American Express has a 1 year low of $100.54 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after purchasing an additional 85,419 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after purchasing an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $161,357,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.63.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

