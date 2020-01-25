American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.85-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.99. American Express also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.85-9.25 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,611,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,768. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. American Express has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. American Express’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

