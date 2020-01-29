American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $159.00 at Oppenheimer

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $126.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for American Express’ Q1 2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

AXP opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.09. American Express has a twelve month low of $100.54 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

