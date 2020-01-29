American Express (NYSE:AXP) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $136.00. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of American Express from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.63.

AXP opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.09. American Express has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

