American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Financial Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.75-9.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.75 – $9.25 EPS.

AFG opened at $109.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $93.75 and a 1-year high of $111.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

