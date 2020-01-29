American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at JMP Securities

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) had its target price raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $27.61 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $21.59 and a 12-month high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

