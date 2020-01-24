American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.36

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 9807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

