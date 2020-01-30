American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $29.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as high as $27.54 and last traded at $27.49, with a volume of 19570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,036,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,220,000 after buying an additional 1,417,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,765,000 after buying an additional 1,202,857 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth approximately $29,091,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,774,000 after buying an additional 1,006,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

