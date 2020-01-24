American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Shares Down 0.4%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) shares fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, 9,496 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 10,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.15.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHOTF)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index