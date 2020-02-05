American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives $57.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.94.

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,366,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. American International Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

