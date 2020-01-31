American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Short Interest Update

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the December 31st total of 17,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200-day moving average of $53.72. American International Group has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American International Group will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,590,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $200,006,000 after acquiring an additional 263,260 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in American International Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,175,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,652,000 after acquiring an additional 67,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in American International Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,528,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,943 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American International Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,319,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in American International Group by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,230,000 after acquiring an additional 137,958 shares during the period. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies