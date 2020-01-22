American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) in a research note released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an in-line rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut American International Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. American International Group has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.40%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

