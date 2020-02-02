American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI) rose 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 415,199 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 223,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a market cap of $21.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16.

About American Lithium (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?