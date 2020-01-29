American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading Down 3.9%

American Lithium Corp (CVE:LI) shares were down 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 49,319 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 238,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.16.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration for, and development of lithium deposits in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interest in the Fish Lake Valley project covering an area of 7,840 acres located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and holds an option to acquire the San Emidio Project covering an area of 2,240 acres located in Washoe County in Nevada.

