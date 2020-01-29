American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on American National BankShares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

American National BankShares stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $395.97 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.57.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 18.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 65,897 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 164,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American National BankShares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

