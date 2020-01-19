American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on American National BankShares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AMNB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. 21,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. American National BankShares has a 1-year low of $31.49 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market cap of $417.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.09.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American National BankShares in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 19.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

