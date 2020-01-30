American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $110.88 and a fifty-two week high of $155.24.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 800.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in American National Insurance by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in American National Insurance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in American National Insurance by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

American National Insurance Company Profile

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

