American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ AOBC traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 592,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.07. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.50 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,411,000 after acquiring an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 703,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 840.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

