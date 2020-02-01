American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AOBC. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $9.42 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $518.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.00 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.05.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $154.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,081 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 840.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 93,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 9.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk