American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 59,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,735. The company has a market capitalization of $430.23 million, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.16 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $94,245.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,479 shares in the company, valued at $283,142.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in American Public Education by 275.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Public Education by 144.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Read More: Treasury Bonds