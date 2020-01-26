American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of APEI traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.26. 72,721 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,793. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. American Public Education has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $94,245.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,479 shares in the company, valued at $283,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,888 shares of company stock worth $105,076. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 113.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 7,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 275.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,429,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,861,000 after buying an additional 51,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

