American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $21.51 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $428.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.99.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.25). American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $94,245.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,142.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?