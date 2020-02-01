American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

ARL traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310. The company has a market cap of $247.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.56. American Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 217.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

