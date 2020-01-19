American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:ARL traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 4,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104. The company has a quick ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.27 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $17.89.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 217.37%. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.10% of American Realty Investors worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Realty Investors Company Profile

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

