American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Receives $10.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Renal Associates by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Renal Associates by 347.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARA traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. 119,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Renal Associates has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $211.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.06 million. On average, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

