American River Bankshares (AMRB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect American River Bankshares to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AMRB stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American River Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRB. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

