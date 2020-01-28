American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 46.2% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $14.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. American River Bankshares has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

