American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 345,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other American Software news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 60,537 shares in the company, valued at $962,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSWA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at $90,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

AMSWA opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $479.28 million, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

