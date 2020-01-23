American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

AMSWA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of American Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.68.

AMSWA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.06. 1,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,578. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.20 million, a PE ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93. American Software has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $69,689.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 60,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Software by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in American Software by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in American Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com