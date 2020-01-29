American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AMSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $78,489.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 81,442 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 10.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 269.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after buying an additional 960,760 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 14.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 110,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 80.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 60,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

AMSC stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 287,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,741. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. American Superconductor had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Superconductor will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

