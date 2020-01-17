American Tower (NYSE:AMT) & Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Head to Head Comparison

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Tower and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Tower 0 9 6 0 2.40 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Tower currently has a consensus price target of $223.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.81%. Given American Tower’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Tower is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Profitability

This table compares American Tower and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Tower 20.58% 27.12% 4.26% Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.10% 10.06% 3.65%

Dividends

American Tower pays an annual dividend of $4.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. American Tower pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Tower has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of American Tower shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Tower and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Tower $7.44 billion 13.83 $1.24 billion $7.99 29.07 Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 5.49 $37.28 million N/A N/A

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Risk and Volatility

American Tower has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American Tower beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 196 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception and has raised total dividends to its shareholders for the last 25 consecutive years.