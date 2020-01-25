American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.12

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $135.12 and last traded at $134.72, with a volume of 6941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 38,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 280,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,896,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

