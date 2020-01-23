American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $114.05

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.05 and last traded at $113.87, with a volume of 1491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 1,273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 72,622 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,543,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Woodmark by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMWD)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

