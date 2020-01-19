American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMWD. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

AMWD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.96. The company had a trading volume of 78,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,932. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $113.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $428.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,393 shares in the company, valued at $939,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 1,273.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 72,622 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter worth about $5,543,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,947,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

