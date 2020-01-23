Americann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN)’s stock price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.71, approximately 32,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 31,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87.

Americann Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, and owns medical cannabis facilities to produce the medical cannabis in the United States. It partners with local businesses to serve marijuana patients in their communities. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

