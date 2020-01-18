America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.31.

CRMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after buying an additional 16,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 159.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,984,000 after acquiring an additional 64,166 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 64.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRMT traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.55. 31,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $67.61 and a 52 week high of $111.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.20. The firm has a market cap of $726.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

